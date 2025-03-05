59°
Madison Prep boys basketball advances in state playoffs
BATON ROUGE - The Madison Prep boys basketball team kept its season alive Tuesday night with a win in the regional playoff round over L.B. Landry.
DIVISION II SELECT
Madison Prep 57, L.B. Landry 46
University High 68, Lake Charles College Prep 58
DIVISION I NON-SELECT
Zachary 84, West Monroe 54
Central 68, Parkway 62
Denham Springs 75, Westgate 57
DIVISION II NON-SELECT
Brusly 87, Lakeshore 49
DIVISION I SELECT
Liberty 71, Hammond 45
DIVISION III SELECT
Dunham 75, GEO Next Generation 55
DIVISION IV SELECT
Southern Lab 57, St. Frederick 43