Lutcher man behind bars for allegedly setting relative's home on fire

Scott Chauvin

ST. JAMES PARISH - The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) worked with the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office (SJSO) to arrest a Lutcher man for allegedly setting fire to his relative’s home, a blaze that eventually spread to two additional structures.

Authorities identified 35-year-old Scott Chauvin as the suspect who was booked into the St. James Parish Jail on one count each of Aggravated Arson.

Officials say additional charges are expected from the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chauvin's arrest was tied to a Monday, August 16 incident that occurred around 2 p.m. in the 1600 block of Third Street.

First responders with the St. James Parish Fire Department discovered that the blaze resulted in extensive damage to the home where the fire was started in addition to destroying a neighboring shed and causing moderate damage to an occupied home next door.

Officials say the elderly resident who lived next door was able to escape unharmed.

Fire officials performed a thorough investigation of the scene and found that the fire was intentionally set and led them to identify Chauvin as a suspect.

A warrant was then obtained for his arrest and SFM worked with SJSO deputies to locate and arrest Chauvin on Wednesday, Aug. 18.