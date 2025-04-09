77°
Latest Weather Blog
Lutcher High School evacuated after bomb threat called into campus; authorities searching for suspect
LUTCHER — Law enforcement agencies in St. James Parish are investigating a reported bomb threat that was called into Lutcher High School on Wednesday morning.
St. James Parish deputies said that around 10:15 a.m., a male called Lutcher High and threatened that a bomb would go off at the school within 15 minutes.
A St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Detective was at the school and called the sheriff's office dispatch. The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office, St. James Parish School System, Lutcher Police Department and Gramercy Police Department secured and evacuated students.
Deputies added that parents were called and students were picked up.
Trending News
The building wasn't cleared until 1:30 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In anchor will emcee for American Heart Association's Heart Walk Saturday
-
Zachary Fire captain arrested for allegedly molesting juvenile
-
Scientists genetically engineer wolves with white hair and muscular jaws like the...
-
Voting is open for Dancing for Big Buddy, and a familiar face...
-
2une In Previews: Know Your Rights event with Southern University
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball defeats Dillard University, 7-4, in mid-week game
-
Southern football making final preparations for annual Spring game
-
LSU women's hoops making moves in the transfer portal
-
Former LSU star Sylvia Fowles selected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of...
-
LSU's Aneesah Morrow wins Katrina McClain award for being the nation's top...