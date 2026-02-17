50°
Lunar New Year celebration underway in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Hundreds of people gathered at the Tam Bao Meditation Center in Baton Rouge on Monday evening for a Lunar New Year celebration.
Monday is the start of a 15-day celebration kicking off the Year of the Horse.
Community members took part in traditional Asian performances to help ring in the new year.
Celebrations run until the next full moon, which is March 3.
