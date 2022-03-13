51°
LSU Women's Hoops headed to NCAA Tournament as No. 3 seed
BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team will be headed to the big dance as a No. 3 seed.
The Tigers (25-5) will be playing No. 14 seed Jackson State (23-6) Saturday in Baton Rouge.
A No. 3 Seed In the Big Dance ??#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/mcvv1n4djz— LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) March 14, 2022
