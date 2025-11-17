LSU women's hoops downs Tulane with hot start in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - The LSU women's basketball team continued their scoring streak with the help of a huge first quarter flurry of points as they took down the Tulane Green Wave 107-71 in New Orleans on Monday night at Fogleman Arena.

LSU jumped out to a 33-10 lead on Tulane after the first frame and then held off a challenging Wave team for the remaining three quarters.

The Tigers have now scored one hundred points or more in all five of their regular season games this season.

Flau’Jae Johnson led the Tigers in scoring tonight with 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting. She was joined in double-figures by MiLaysia Fulwiley who had 20 points to go with her six assists.

MiKaylah Williams added 16 points and freshman ZaKiyah Johnson put together a 5 of 7 shooting night for 14 points and Amiya Joyner added 12 points coming off the bench for the Tigers.

The Tigers are back in action on Thursday hosting Alcorn State at 7:00 p.m. in the Maravich Center.