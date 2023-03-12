63°
LSU women's basketball team entering March Madness as a No. 3 seed
BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team is heading to the big dance as a No. 3 seed and facing off against Hawaii in the first round.
Led by Kim Mulkey, the Tiger's road to Dallas is going to start in Baton Rouge next weekend either Friday and Sunday or Saturday and Monday.
From there, the Tigers will be off to either Seattle or South Carolina where they played the SEC tournament.
If they make it past the Elite 8, it's off to Dallas for the Final Four and maybe LSU's national title in women's hoops.
