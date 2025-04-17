LSU women's basketball rolls in NCAA opener, plays FSU on Monday

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team set the tone with their "Big 3" finding their stride with early buckets to take a 49-20 lead after one half of play and their bench helped extend the lead throughout the game as the Tigers beat San Diego St. 103-48 on Saturday night at the Maravich Center.

LSU will face Florida St. on Monday at 5 p.m. in the Maravich Center as the Seminoles beat George Mason in the first round game 94-59 on Saturday night.

LSU's Flau'Jae Johnson had 22 points and four steals to lead the Tigers. Nearly every Tiger who played scored with Mikaylah Williams adding 13 points and Aneesah Morrow putting in 12 points and 12 rebounds.

For the first time this season LSU's bench played their part as Tiger reserves had 45 bench points with Shayeann Day-Wilson leading the way with 11 points and Mjracle Sheppard with 10 points.