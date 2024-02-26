78°
LSU women's basketball rises in AP Poll with Angel Reese claiming National Player of the Week

Monday, February 26 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team has risen four spots in Monday's latest AP poll with three huge wins in the last week. 

The Tigers rose to Number 9 in the poll after three big wins against Texas A&M, Auburn, and Tennessee. That makes six straight wins for the team and will finish out their regular season against Georgia and Kentucky this week. 

Also this week, Angel Reese was named the Naismith National Player of the Week, recording 15 rebounds in three straight games and leading the Tigers to those wins. 

Reese currently leads the SEC with 19.1 points per game and 12.9 rebounds per game. She has also recorded seven consecutive double-doubles and has 18 total this season.

