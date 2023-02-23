LSU women's basketball projected as 2 seed in NCAA tournament

Photo: LSU Sports

INDIANAPOLIS - If the season ended today, South Carolina, Indiana, Stanford and Utah would be the No. 1 seeds according to the latest NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee top-16 early reveal announced on Thursday evening.

LSU, Maryland, UConn and Virginia Tech were identified as the No. 2 seeds. The nine through 16 seeds feature Iowa, Notre Dame, Duke and Ohio State on the three line, while Texas, Villanova, Arizona and Michigan were tabbed as No. 4 seeds.

The First Four opening-round games of the 2023 championship will take place March 15-16 and will again be conducted on the campuses of four of the teams seeded in the top 16. First- and second-round games will take place March 17-20 on the campuses of the top-16 seeds. Regional play in Greenville and Seattle will take place March 24-27, with each site hosting two regional semifinal games March 24 and two March 25. In addition, each site will host a regional championship game March 26 and one March 27. The 2023 Women’s Final Four will be played March 31 and April 2 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee – February 23 – Top 16 Ranking*

South Carolina Indiana Stanford Utah LSU Maryland UConn Virginia Tech Iowa Notre Dame Duke Ohio State Texas Villanova Arizona Michigan

Regional Assignments:

Greenville Regional 1

South Carolina Virginia Tech Iowa Michigan

Greenville Regional 2

Indiana UConn Notre Dame Arizona

Seattle Regional 3

Stanford Maryland Duke Villanova

Seattle Regional 4

Utah LSU Ohio State Texas

*Rankings and regional assignments based on games played through Wednesday, February 22.