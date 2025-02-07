LSU women's basketball picks up SEC road win over Missouri, 71-60

COLUMBIA, Mo. - No. 6 LSU women's basketball handled business on the road as they took down the Missouri Tigers Thursday night.

LSU was led in scoring by Flau'jae Johnson who put up 19 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals. Aneesah Morrow recorded her 22nd double double of the season with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Morrow has surpassed LSU great, Sylvia Fowles, for the sixth most rebounds in NCAA D-1 history.

Missouri maintained the pace of the game, but LSU was able to beat them in rebounding and second chance points.

It wasn't LSU's best night shooting the ball and scoring points, but they found a way to win on the road in the SEC. LSU shot 39% from the field, making 23 of their 59 shots.

The Tigers are back at home on Sunday to face No. 19 Tennessee. This is the second meeting between the programs this season. Tip off is set for 3 p.m.