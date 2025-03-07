LSU women's basketball is set to face Florida in the Quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. - LSU comes into the SEC Tournament as the No. 3 overall seed, so they are able to get a bye in the first two rounds of play.

In their automatic advancement to the Quarterfinals, the Tigers did not learn their opponent until Thursday night when No. 11 seed Florida took on No. 6 seed Alabama.

The Gators got out to an early lead in the first half, and despite the Crimson Tide's efforts at a late-game comeback, Florida was able to hang on and get the upset.

No. 3 LSU is now set to face the No. 11 Gators on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to the Semifinals and face the winner of No. 7 Ole Miss and No. 2 Texas.

The Tigers faced Florida once already this year in Gainesville. The Tigers cruised to an 80-63 victory. However, LSU will be without one of their leading scorers, Flau'jae Johnson, in the SEC Tournament.

Johnson is nursing shin inflammation and it was head coach Kim Mulkey's decision to take her out of play for the conference tournament to allow her to rest. She is expected to return for the NCAA Tournament.

LSU and Florida will begin around 7:30 p.m. tomorrow and the game will be broadcasted on the SEC Network.