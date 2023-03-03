LSU women's basketball game halted by 'rain delay' due to leaky roof

GREENVILLE, S.C. - LSU's SEC Women's Basketball Tournament matchup with Georgia was halted Friday due to a "rain delay" after the arena's roof started leaking.

The game was temporarily stopped as LSU was in the lead, 42-32, with 4:32 left in the second quarter. The roof of Bon Secours Arena started leaking amid heavy storms in South Carolina.

The tournament was resumed after a roughly half-hour delay.

Keep up with the game here:

Tweets by LSUwbkb