LSU women's basketball game halted by 'rain delay' due to leaky roof
GREENVILLE, S.C. - LSU's SEC Women's Basketball Tournament matchup with Georgia was halted Friday due to a "rain delay" after the arena's roof started leaking.
The game was temporarily stopped as LSU was in the lead, 42-32, with 4:32 left in the second quarter. The roof of Bon Secours Arena started leaking amid heavy storms in South Carolina.
The tournament was resumed after a roughly half-hour delay.
