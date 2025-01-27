Latest Weather Blog
LSU women's basketball falls in latest poll following loss to South Carolina
BATON ROUGE – The LSU women's basketball team dropped two spots in the latest Associated Press poll after losing their first game of the season over the weekend.
LSU comes in at number seven in the rankings, down from number five just a week ago.
The Tigers lost their first game of the season and in SEC play as they dropped a 56-66 loss at #2 South Carolina and then quickly had to regroup to take the 64-51 win over visiting Texas A&M on Sunday afternoon.
LSU is back in action this week with a Thursday game against #13 Oklahoma at 6 p.m. in the Maravich Center. That game has been marked as the annual white out game and can be seen on ESPN2.
The Tigers will then host Mississippi State on Sunday at 1 p.m. on the SEC Network.
AP Poll – January 27, 2025
