LSU women's basketball expands 2026-27 roster with forward Noa Morro from Spain

BATON ROUGE — LSU women's basketball is expanding its roster with a EuroLeague star from Spain.

Forward Noa Morro most recently played for Spain's KutxaBank Araski, where she averaged eight points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

“Noa is a player we’re excited to welcome to LSU,” Coach Kim Mulkey said about bringing Morro on as a Tiger for the 2026-27 season. “She brings size, skill, and versatility to our team, and her ability to step out and shoot the three makes her an exciting fit for the way the game is played today. She has competed at a high level, and we believe Tiger fans are going to love what she brings to this program. We’re excited to see her in purple and gold.”

The university added that Morro has a unique connection to LSU through her time with Valencia Basket, where she was a member of the same organization on the club circuit with Lauren Cox, one of Mulkey’s former players.