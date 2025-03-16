51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU women's basketball earns No. 3 seed in NCAA Tournament

3 hours 6 minutes 44 seconds ago Sunday, March 16 2025 Mar 16, 2025 March 16, 2025 7:42 PM March 16, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - For the fourth straight season, the LSU women's basketball team is a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

LSU will host No. 14 San Diego State in the first-round in the PMAC on Saturday at 9:15 pm.

The winner will face the winner of No. 6 Florida State and No. 11 George Mason. 

LSU will host the first second round of the tournament as well. 

The Tigers are in the Spokane 1 Regional along with three other top-four seeds No. 1 UCLA, No. 2 NC State and No. 4. Baylor. LSU defeated NC State earlier this season in the Bahamas. The Tigers won last year’s Sweet 16 matchup against UCLA

Trending News

The Tigers won the NCAA Championship as a No. 3 seed in 2023. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days