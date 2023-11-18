63°
LSU women's basketball defeats Southeastern despite the absence of Angel Reese

7 hours 51 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, November 17 2023 Nov 17, 2023 November 17, 2023 8:56 PM November 17, 2023 in Top Story
By: Hunter McCann

LSU Women's basketball defeated the Southeastern Lions 73-50 tonight, but star Angel Reese was not with the team. Sophomore Flau'jae Johnson led the way with 17 points and a double-double. The Tigers move to 4-1 on the season. 

When asked tonight after the game about the absence of Reese, head coach Kim Mulkey said, "You want me to explain why? It's very obvious Angel was not in uniform. Angel is a part of this basketball team and we hope to see her sooner than later." 

When asked again about the situation, she said, "I am not going to answer any more, that is it. That is all you need to know." 

