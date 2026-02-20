LSU women's basketball comes from behind to beat Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. - No. 7 LSU women's basketball came back from as much as a 13-point deficit to beat No. 17 Ole Miss 78-70.

After a hot start in the first quarter, LSU fell behind in the second. The Tigers had 11 turnovers in the first half, and Ole Miss scored 11 points from those turnovers.

Heading into the 4th quarter, the Tigers trailed 63-54, with ESPN projecting them with a 15% chance of winning. However, a 13-0 LSU run in the final minutes propelled the Tigers to the win.

LSU outscored the Rebels 24-7 in the fourth quarter, limiting Ole Miss to shooting just 7-12 from the free throw line and 0-17 from the field in the final quarter.

The Tigers were led on the stat sheet by MiLaysia Fulwiley who scored a career-high 26 points, shooting 10-18 from the floor.

LSU is back at home to face Missouri in the Maravich Center on Sunday at 3 p.m.