LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey announces Fitzroy Anthony as assistant coach

BATON ROUGE — LSU head coach Kim Mulkey announced Fitzroy Anthony is filling one of two assistant coaching positions on the LSU women's basketball team.

The announcement came on Monday, following news that former Tennessee assistant coach Gabe Lazo would be leaving LSU only days after being hired as the Lady Tigers' assistant coach to become the new head coach for the University of Central Florida's women's basketball team.

Anthony previously spent 11 seasons at the University of Miami as an assistant coach before being promoted to associate head coach in 2022. While at the school, he helped lead Miami to six 20-plus win seasons, with the Hurricanes reaching the NCAA Tournament six times, including an Elite Eight appearance in 2023 against LSU's national championship team.

“Fitzroy Anthony is one of the most well-thought-of assistants in the women’s basketball game,” Mulkey said. “His dedication to excellence in all facets of the job will stand out right away, whether it be coaching on the floor or recruiting the best players for LSU. Fitzroy will be a crucial addition to our staff as we continue to build high-level rosters, and his passion and energy for the game and this basketball program will be easy to embrace.”

The hiring will be completed following a background check and approval by the LSU Board of Supervisors.