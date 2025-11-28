48°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU women's basketball breaks NCAA record with win over Marist
U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS - No. 5 LSU women's basketball defeated Marist 113-53 to break the NCAA record for most consecutive games scoring 100+ points.
It's the Tigers' seventh game in a row surpassing the 100-point mark, and they did it with seven players scoring in double digits.
Freshman Zakiyah Johnson led the way for the team with 19 points. She went 8-of-11 from the field and also had 8 rebounds and 3 assists.
LSU shot 53.4% from the field, 25% from three-point range and outrebounded the Red Foxes 59-5.
Trending News
The Tigers will close out the Paradise Jam Saturday night when they face Washington State at 6:30 p.m. CST.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Supreme Court says Louisiana's TikTok lawsuit can go on after questions about...
-
2UNE IN: Local nonprofit rescue gets help from Raising Canes 'A Christmas...
-
Baldwin Police Department asking for assistance in identifying two people
-
Three dead, including juvenile, after crash in Central
-
President Donald Trump says West Virginia National Guard member has died from...
Sports Video
-
Area high school teams battling in the quarterfinals
-
Southern, Grambling ROTC cadets run Bayou Classic game ball from Baton Rouge...
-
Southern, Grambling ROTC cadets run Bayou Classic game ball from Baton Rouge...
-
Southeastern and other Southland conference teams making an appearance in FCS playoffs
-
Southern and Grambling prepare for 52nd annual Bayou Classic