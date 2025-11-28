LSU women's basketball breaks NCAA record with win over Marist

U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS - No. 5 LSU women's basketball defeated Marist 113-53 to break the NCAA record for most consecutive games scoring 100+ points.

It's the Tigers' seventh game in a row surpassing the 100-point mark, and they did it with seven players scoring in double digits.

Freshman Zakiyah Johnson led the way for the team with 19 points. She went 8-of-11 from the field and also had 8 rebounds and 3 assists.

LSU shot 53.4% from the field, 25% from three-point range and outrebounded the Red Foxes 59-5.

The Tigers will close out the Paradise Jam Saturday night when they face Washington State at 6:30 p.m. CST.