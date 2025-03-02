71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU women's basketball back in Top-5 of AP Poll

2 weeks 5 days 16 hours ago Monday, February 10 2025 Feb 10, 2025 February 10, 2025 10:52 PM February 10, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team is back inside the Top-5 of the AP Poll.

The 25-1 Tigers come in at No. 5 in this week's rankings. LSU beat Missouri and Tennessee last week to improve to 10-1 in SEC play.

The Tigers take the floor again on Sunday at 2 p.m. against No. 3 Texas in Austin. The Top-5 matchup will be broadcast on WBRZ. 

Trending News

    Report a Typo

    More News

    Desktop News

    Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
    Radar
    7 Days