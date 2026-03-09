76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU women's basketball assistant coach Gary Redus II leaving Tigers for Rutgers head coaching job

2 hours 19 minutes 57 seconds ago Monday, March 09 2026 Mar 9, 2026 March 09, 2026 9:04 AM March 09, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU women's basketball assistant coach Gary Redus II is leaving the Tigers for a head coaching job at Rutgers.

Redus' new job was announced Monday morning on Rutgers women's basketball's social media accounts. 

A decision has yet to be made about when Redus will be formally leaving LSU, but that could come later this week, WBRZ Sports 2 learned.

Redus joined the women's basketball team at LSU ahead of the 2022-23 season during coach Kim Mulkey's second season.

Trending News

As of Monday, March 9, LSU women's basketball is 27-5. 

LSU's former president, William F. Tate IV, left LSU in 2025 for a leadership role at Rutgers.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days