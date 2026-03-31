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LSU women's basketball adds assistant coach from Tennessee to Kim Mulkey's staff
BATON ROUGE — LSU women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey has hired Tennessee assistant coach Gabe Lazo to her staff, filling a hole left by the departure of former LSU assistant Gary Redus II.
Lazo has spent the last two seasons in Knoxville, helping lead the Lady Vols to two NCAA Tournament appearances, in the first of which they advanced to the Sweet 16.
“Gabe will be an outstanding addition to our staff,” Mulkey said. “He has been an invaluable member of two SEC staffs with an unbelievable ability to teach the game and recruit the best players in the country."
Before his time at Tennessee, Lazo was an associate head coach for Mississippi State women's basketball.
The addition comes after Redus left Baton Rouge for New Brunswick, New Jersey, to be the next women's basketball head coach at Rutgers.
Lazo has accumulated a few accolades in his young career. In his first year with the Vols, he was chosen to attend the TopConnect Basketball Symposium, where top assistant basketball coaches from around the country gather and meet with mid-major athletic directors.
He was named to the Latino Association of Basketball Coaches board of directors that same year. In 2025, he was chosen as the World Exposure Report Assistant Coach of the Year.
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LSU said Lazo is the first of two staff hires that Mulkey will make this offseason.
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