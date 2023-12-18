LSU WBB coach Kim Mulkey ejected from game after heated disagreement with ref

LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey was ejected from the Sunday game against Northwestern State after she appeared to vehemently disagree with a call.

The referee called an offensive foul on Aneesah Morrow and Mulkey was immediately heated. Video from ESPN showed Angel Reese holding the coach back. With a little less than five minutes remaining in the games, officials voted to eject Mulkey for the remainder of the matchup.

Despite the heated disagreement and the lack of their head coach, the Tigers were able to secure an 81-36 victory.