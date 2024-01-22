61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU vs. South Carolina resale tickets reaching sky-high prices

1 hour 32 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, January 22 2024 Jan 22, 2024 January 22, 2024 11:29 AM January 22, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Those looking for last-minute tickets to the LSU women's basketball game Thursday against the South Carolina Gamecocks may be plain out of luck. 

Resale prices on StubHub show the lowest resale price at $99 for the 300 section, $265 for the 200s, and a whopping $1,281 for courtside seating. 

If you've got some extra pocket change and no plans on Thursday, this game may be the place to be. 

Trending News

Check out StubHub ticket prices here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days