LSU volleyball ends opening weekend with loss to No. 20 Baylor

BATON ROUGE - The LSU volleyball team joined the LSU football team in getting its season started this weekend.

The Tiger volleyball squad split matches on Friday and Saturday, before falling to No. 20 Baylor on Sunday afternoon in four sets.

No. 20 Baylor 3, LSU 1 (20-25, 25-23, 20-25, 23-25)

The Bears took the first set before LSU answered to win the second set. Baylor then won the next two to claim the match.

LSU outside hitter Jurnee Robinson had 22 kills and 12 digs.

LSU, now 1-2, will return to the court on Thursday in Houston against Omaha.