LSU UREC to host women's self-defense class this month

BATON ROUGE — Women in the LSU community can learn to protect themselves at a women's self-defense class later this month.

The free class taught by the Louisiana State Police will be held on March 19 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. It is open to students, faculty, and staff.

The class will be held in classroom 135 inside the school's university recreation center located on Campus Drive.

Anyone interested can sign up for the event here.