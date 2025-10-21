LSU unveils tighter fan restrictions after gunfire at 2 previous Tiger Stadium games

BATON ROUGE — LSU issued new guidance on pre-game partying ahead of football games Tuesday, warning people that if they want to tailgate on campus and don't have a parking permit, they must arrive early.

Before the Tigers' game Saturday against Texas A&M, road blocks will go up along Highland Road, Dalrymple Drive and other key routes at 2:30 p.m. — four hours before kickoff. The school also promised tougher enforcement of laws targeting underage drinking and marijuana use.

With a greater law enforcement presence, fans are asked to enter the stadium early, as there will be increased security at each gate.

LSU imposed the new security policies after gunshots were reported on campus during the Florida and South Carolina games. LSU is a firearm-free zone and the university said Tuesday that guns would be confiscated if found on-campus.

"Law enforcement officers that (sic) do not have jurisdiction in East Baton Rouge Parish will not be permitted to carry weapons inside the facility," the school said.

For those without on-campus parking passes, the school warned of several road blocks, including:

-Highland Road at West Parker (traffic will be diverted to Burbank and to free parking areas on Gourrier)

-South Stadium-West Parker-West Lakeshore (traffic will be diverted to West Lakeshore or to West Parker to Burbank)

-Dalrymple Drive at State Street (diverted to Highland and then to Aster and West Roosevelt)

-Highland at West Roosevelt (southbound traffic diverted to West Roosevelt and then to River Road)

-Nicholson at South Quad will be restricted to parking permit holders.

Inbound routes have not changed for permit holders and post-game contraflow patterns remain in place.