LSU trails UCLA after the first quarter

BATON ROUGE — LSU is behind UCLA 10 to 7 after one quarter of action. The Tigers quickly found the endzone to start this SEC versus Big Ten matchup against the Bruins.

On the first drive, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier went 4-4 passing and capped off the drive with a jet touch pass to receiver Zavion Thomas for a five-yard touchdown to put the Tigers up early.

The Bruins responded with a 75-yard drive of their own that ended with UCLA’s quarterback, Ethan Garbers finding tight end Jack Pedersen for the 20-yard score.

UCLA was able to add a field goal to take the lead right before the end of the first quarter after a successful 47-yard attempt.

