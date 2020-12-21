LSU to part ways with defensive coordinator Bo Pelini

BATON ROUGE - LSU is expected to part ways with defensive coordinator Bo Pelini.

Pelini helped coach LSU to its previous national title in 2007 and his return was highly anticipated. He is guaranteed the remaining income of his three-year contract, which puts his buyout at around $5.2 million. This will take up most of the limited budget Coach Ed Orgeron already has to restructure his staff. Because of the pandemic, LSU Athletics expects to lose $80 million in revenue this year.

It is currently unknown if there will be any other staffing changes. Coach "O" said he will evaluate his entire staff at the end of the season.