60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU tight end Mason Taylor forgoes final season as Tiger, declares for 2025 NFL Draft

2 hours 27 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, December 05 2024 Dec 5, 2024 December 05, 2024 1:42 PM December 05, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU tight end Mason Taylor said Thursday that he has decided to forgo his final season as a Tiger and declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. 

Taylor announced his choice in a social media post where he thanked his coaches, family and LSU football fans.

"I will forever bleed purple and gold," Taylor wrote. 

Taylor holds a program tight end record for catches, as well as being named the all-time receiving yards record-holder earlier this year. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days