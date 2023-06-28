96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU Tigers, defending women's basketball champs, will host South Carolina for their headlining game

3 hours 48 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, June 28 2023 Jun 28, 2023 June 28, 2023 10:16 AM June 28, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The SEC announced LSU women's hoops' home and away games for the upcoming season on Wednesday morning. 

Reigning champs LSU will host South Carolina, the 2022 champs, as well as Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, and Missouri. The Tigers will go on the road to face Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt. 

LSU will have home-and-home series with Texas A&M, Auburn, and Alabama. 

Trending News

Times, dates, and information on how to watch will be announced at a later date. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days