LSU Tiger freshmen earn All-America honors

BATON ROUGE – Four members of LSU’s highly-touted freshman class have been named to the College Football News Freshman All-America Team, the news organization announced on Tuesday.

Offensive tackle Will Campbell and linebacker Harold Perkins were named to the first team, while offensive tackle Emery Jones Jr. was a third team selection and tight end Mason Taylor earned honorable mention status.

LSU was the only team in college football with two players named to the first team.

All four LSU selections played a significant role in the Tigers winning the SEC Western Division and finishing the regular season with a 9-4 overall mark. Behind the play of the freshmen group, LSU became only the third team in the SEC Championship Game era to go from last place in the league the year before to winning its division the following season.

Perkins, a New Orleans native, twice earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors and put together one of the best all-around seasons for a linebacker in LSU history. He led the Tigers in sacks (6.5) and tackles for loss (11.5) on his way to becoming just the third true freshman in LSU history to earn first-team AP All-SEC honors.

Perkins, who had a career-best 10 tackles against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, ranks third on the team with 69 total tackles.

Campbell, a Monroe native, started 12 games at left tackle the Tigers, becoming the first true freshman in LSU history to start at that position for the length of the season. Campbell helped pave the way for an LSU rushing attack that averaged 181.1 yards per game.

Campbell earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors for his performance in LSU’s win over Florida.

Jones, from Baton Rouge, took over as the starter at right tackle in week 3 against Mississippi State and started the final 10 games at the position for the Tigers.

The Tigers posted an 8-2 mark with Campbell and Jones in the starting lineup.

Taylor, who caught the game-winning two-point conversion in overtime against Alabama, hauled in 33 passes for 326 yards and a pair of TDs. He ranks No. 5 on LSU’s single-season reception list for tight ends and is just two catches shy of tying the LSU freshman mark. Taylor, a native of Plantation, Florida, started LSU’s final 12 game of the season and caught at least one pass in 12 games.