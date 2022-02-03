LSU tied for most players in Super Bowl 56

Photo: Cincinnati Bengals

LOS ANGELES - Several notable LSU Tigers will take the field on the NFL's biggest stage in a little more than a week.

Among the two teams battling for the Lombardi Trophy, five former Tigers will be active for Super Bowl 56 between the LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

The five players feature include Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tyler Shelvin from the Bengals and Andrew Whitworth and Odell Beckham Jr representing the Rams.

LSU ties the Florida Gators for most players active in this year's Super Bowl.

Former Tigers have been featured in 44 of the 56 Super Bowls, including at least one player in the last 21 consecutive games.