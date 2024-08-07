94°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU students to begin moving onto campus next week
BATON ROUGE - Almost 7,000 new LSU students will be moving into campus starting next Friday.
Starting Aug. 16, 6,700 new students will spend three days moving onto campus. New students will start their move-in at the staging area at Levee Lot 412 on River Road. From there, they'll receive further directions, their building hang tag, and bottles of water before driving onto campus.
Campus traffic patterns will be impacted by move-in routes, including portions of Aster Street, South Stadium Drive, and South Campus Drive running contraflow.
Trending News
Returning students will be move in from Aug. 22 to 24.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Donaldsonville High School hosts ribbon-cutting for new campus facilities
-
Tangipahoa sheriff fires deputy after no-warrant raid at Hammond home; says actions...
-
2une In Previews: Evangeline the Musical
-
Man previously accused of violent sexual assault arrested again after another victim...
-
'A violation of the Constitution:' Family of RBG denounces late judge's portrayed...