LSU student arrested for starting fire in campus parking garage

Blake Bramley

BATON ROUGE – Detectives with LSU police arrested one student and questioned his roommate for allegedly damaging the Union Square Parking Garage with graffiti and, on a separate occasion, starting a fire within the garage.

Detectives arrested 20-year-old Blake Bramley and questioned the second suspect on Thursday. They say the two students admitted to graffitiing the walls on the sixth floor of the parking garage on Monday, Nov. 4 and that Bramley admitted to returning to the area Thursday, Nov. 7 to break into one of its mechanical rooms and start a fire.

According to a police report, Bramley told officials he started the fire on purpose and even added an accelerant to the blaze, in hopes of making it bigger.

Detectives arrested Bramley on charges of simple arson and simple burglary.

The second suspect remains under investigation regarding the Nov. 4th incident.