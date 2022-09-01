LSU student arrested after allegedly grabbing person outside dorm early Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - An LSU student was ticketed after allegedly grabbing someone outside a dorm and trying to follow them around campus Thursday.

LSU police said student Daniel Eme was arrested following the incident outside Cypress Hall early Thursday morning. Eme reportedly grabbed the victim's arms and tried to follow them.

Officers located Eme, and he was arrested around 4 p.m. He was issued a misdemeanor summons for simple battery.

This is the second attack outside Cypress Hall within the first two weeks of fall classes, following an attempted kidnapping just outside the dorm on Wednesday, Aug. 24.