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LSU star shortstop withdrawing from MLB draft, returning to Baton Rouge for 2027 season
BATON ROUGE — LSU baseball's star shortstop will withdraw from the 2026 MLB Draft and return to LSU for the 2027 season, sources confirmed to WBRZ.
Steven "Monster" Milam will play his fourth season in Baton Rouge next spring, a big win for head coach Jay Johnson who is looking to bring the Tigers back to the postseason after a disappointing 30-28 record in the 2026 season.
Milam finished the year with a .296 batting average and 11 home runs. He's averaged .305 in his LSU career and has a total of 30 home runs.
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The announcement is the latest in a recent string of wins for Johnson. On Wednesday, the twice-national championship-winning head coach secured a commitment from No. 1 transfer portal prospect Bino Watters, an outfielder from Notre Dame. On Thursday, Johnson landed Florida's Cade Kurland, a promising second baseman with a history of injuries.
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