LSU-Southern football game will air on SEC Network

BATON ROUGE - LSU and Southern University's first-ever football faceoff will air live on national television this fall.

The game will broadcast live on the SEC Network Sep. 10. Kickoff is at 6:30 in Tiger Stadium. 

