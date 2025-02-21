LSU softball team remains undefeated after winning Friday double header

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers softball team beat Penn State 10-1 in a five-inning game that started a weekend of five games this weekend for the 2025 LSU Invitational.

The game ended after the run rule was invoked after the fifth inning. Pitcher Sydney Berzon threw five innings and allowed five hits, one run and struck out five.

LSU then played Southern Miss in their second game of the day. McKenzie Redoutey had quite the day with two RBI in the first game and a home run and RBI double in the second game.

Emilee Casanova started in the circle for LSU in their second game. She threw 4.2 innings and struck out four, but she was taken out after allowing three runs. Freshman Jayden Heavener came in for relief and was credited with the save as she struck out five in 2.1 innings of work.

LSU now improves to 12-0 on the season and will host Southern Miss again Saturday at 4 p.m. They will then host Nicholls at 6:30 p.m.

The entire weekend of games will stream on SEC Network+.