LSU softball sweeps opening weekend

BATON ROUGE - No. 13 LSU softball ended their opening weekend with a clean sweep. 

LSU started the Tiger Classic with a win over NC State and closed it with a victory over Lamar. The Tigers scored 49 runs through six games and mercy-ruled four different opponents.

LSU will hit the road next week for the Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational in Clearwater, Fla. The Tigers are set to face No. 9 Nebraska, No. 20 Oklahoma State, No. 19 Duke, UCF and No. 10 UCLA.

Final scores from opening weekend:

Thursday:

 • LSU 11, NC State 3 (5 innings)

Friday:

 • LSU 6, Nevada 2

 • LSU 7, NC State 5

Saturday:

 • LSU 8, Nevada 0 (6 innings)

Sunday:

 • LSU 9, Illinois 1 (5 innings)

 • LSU 8, Lamar 0 (5 innings)

