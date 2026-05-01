LSU softball, baseball set for Saturday doubleheaders after Friday's games postponed due to weather

BATON ROUGE — Due to Friday's inclement weather, both LSU's baseball and softball teams will now play doubleheaders on Saturday.

LSU's baseball game against South Carolina has been postponed to Saturday.

The Tigers and the Gamecocks will now play a doubleheader on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Due to inclement weather, tonight's game against South Carolina has been postponed.



We will now play a double header at 1 and 6:30 p.m. tomorrow, May 2nd. pic.twitter.com/olLI6fZVEC — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 1, 2026

Going into the doubleheader, LSU is 25-21; South Carolina is 22-24.

LSU's softball game against Auburn on Friday has been postponed to Saturday. The Tigers will play a doubleheader at 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

LSU's softball team is 35-16 going into the games against Auburn.