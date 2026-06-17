LSU softball star infielder enters transfer portal

Credit: @LSUSoftball

BATON ROUGE — LSU softball's Kylee Edwards will enter the transfer portal after one season in Baton Rouge, the star shortstop announced Wednesday.

Edwards was a key bat for the Tigers in 2026, hitting .341 with 10 home runs and a 1.039 on-base plus slugging percentage. Against Missouri in April, Edwards became the first player in program history to hit for the cycle.

She transferred to LSU from Mississippi State for her junior year and will now play for a third school in her senior season.

Edwards is the latest of several LSU starters to announce their departure after LSU fell to No. 1 Alabama in the Tuscaloosa Super Regional, including star pitcher Jayden Heavener.