LSU softball loses star pitcher Jayden Heavener to transfer portal

BATON ROUGE - LSU sophomore pitcher Jayden Heavener announced Monday on social media that she is entering the transfer portal after two seasons in Baton Rouge.

The standout from Pace, Florida, played a key role in LSU's success during her time with the Tigers and quickly made history upon arriving on campus.

This hasn’t been an easy decision, I am extremely grateful for all the opportunities and friendships I made along the way. Thank you for everyone who supported me through my journey here at LSU. Can’t wait to see what the future holds for me.#transferportal pic.twitter.com/m3XIqYWRzG — Jayden Heavener (@JaydenHeavener) June 1, 2026

In her collegiate debut in February 2025, Heavener tossed a perfect game, striking out 13 batters and allowing no baserunners in an 8-0 run-rule victory over Charlotte. The performance made her the first player in LSU history to throw a perfect game in her first career appearance.

Heavener earned D1Softball Freshman All-American Second Team honors in 2025 after posting a 13-5 record with a 2.75 ERA and 152 strikeouts across 119.2 innings.

LSU's 2026 season came to an end in May after Alabama swept the Tigers in the Tuscaloosa Super Regional.

As a sophomore, Heavener finished with a 13-9 record, a 2.81 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 139.1 innings pitched.