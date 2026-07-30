New study ranks Louisiana as worst state in America, among 10 worst states across multiple metrics

BATON ROUGE — A new study has named Louisiana the worst overall state in the union, with the state among the 10 worst states across multiple metrics.

First published in 2017, the Best States index from U.S. News and World Report measures how well states perform in 71 metrics across eight categories.

The newest edition of U.S. News and World Report's national rankings placed Louisiana at No. 50 overall, with the state's crime and corrections ranking also being dead last when compared to the rest of the country.

Utah ranked at the top of the overall ranking, followed by South Dakota, Minnesota, North Dakota and Nebraska. Ahead of Louisiana at the bottom of the heap are, in ascending order, Alaska, Mississippi, New Mexico and Michigan.

Louisiana's economy and natural environment category was ranked No. 49, with its education and infrastructure both at No. 46. Healthcare and opportunity ranked No. 45. The highest category the state scored on was its fiscal stability, ranking at No. 43 out of the 50 states.

Louisiana is the only state with a bottom-10 ranking in every category.