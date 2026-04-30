LSU softball shuts out Auburn to take game one of series

BATON ROUGE - After a first pitch time change along with a weather delay, LSU softball finally started their series with Auburn Thursday night. The home Tigers took game one 3-0.

LSU loaded the bases in the first inning, but they weren't able to get any runs out of it. They didn't make that mistake again in the second inning.

After a walk and hit by pitch, LSU had two on when Avery Hodge bunted to advance the runners. The throw to first was off, so the error allowed the first run to score.

In the next at bat, Jalia Lassiter hit an RBI single to the shortstop.

A little later in the second inning, LSU had the bases loaded and Alix Franklin. She it a short chopper to second base with just one out. Auburn made the second out at second base, but Hodge was able to come home and put LSU up 3-0.

LSU started Paytn Monticelli in the circle. The senior threw a complete-game-shutout with nine strikeouts.

LSU improves to 35-16 on the season and 11-11 in SEC play. They are set to play game two on Friday at 6 p.m. at Tiger Park.