LSU softball prepares for final weekend of regular season

BATON ROUGE - LSU softball is closing out the regular season at Tiger Park this week. The Tigers are taking on an Auburn team that has only won four SEC games this season.

LSU is 10-11 in SEC play this season, and the chance at getting above .500 can help their resume when it comes to the NCAA Tournament.

Head coach Beth Torina said Wednesday, "“We’re sitting at No. (11) in RPI. We’re feeling like if we can do some good things moving forward, we’ll be in good shape. This team has a really strong resume with the Quad 1 wins.”

LSU is set for a three-game series with Auburn starting Thursday evening. The series is set to conclude on Saturday.

From there, LSU will head to Lexington, Ky. for the SEC Tournament. The conference tournament is set for May 5-9, and the NCAA Tournament Selection Show will be on May 10.