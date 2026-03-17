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LSU softball picks up first SEC win, Tiger bats overcome Texas A&M
BATON ROUGE - LSU softball picked up its first SEC win of the season as the Tiger bats came alive to beat Texas A&M 7-2. LSU had more hits tonight than in games one and two of the series combined.
For the second time in this series, an LSU pitcher threw a complete game. Tatum Clopton went all seven innings and struck out six.
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This Friday, the Tigers are back on the road. LSU plays No. 24 South Carolina for a three game series. Game one is scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m. on Friday.
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