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LSU softball picks up first SEC win, Tiger bats overcome Texas A&M

3 hours 12 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, March 16 2026 Mar 16, 2026 March 16, 2026 8:55 PM March 16, 2026 in Sports
By: Ben Dackiw

BATON ROUGE - LSU softball picked up its first SEC win of the season as the Tiger bats came alive to beat Texas A&M 7-2. LSU had more hits tonight than in games one and two of the series combined.

For the second time in this series, an LSU pitcher threw a complete game. Tatum Clopton went all seven innings and struck out six. 

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This Friday, the Tigers are back on the road. LSU plays No. 24 South Carolina for a three game series. Game one is scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m. on Friday.

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