Man convicted of attempted murder of Livingston Parish deputies in 2025 sentenced to 45 years in prison

DENHAM SPRINGS — A man found guilty of the attempted murder of Livingston Parish deputies following a 2025 standoff has been sentenced to more than four decades behind bars.

In May, Faron Dillon was convicted on five counts of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, as well as one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

On Monday, Judge William Dykes sentenced Dillon to 40 years for the attempted murder, as well as five years for the gun charge. These charges will run consecutively, sending Dillon to prison for the next 45 years.

Dillon was arrested in January 2025 after firing eight shots at deputies following an hours-long stand-off between the deputies, who were trying to execute an arrest warrant from Lafayette Parish for home invasion and aggravated assault with a firearm, and Dillon.