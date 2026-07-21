Need to cool down? Check out BREC's free splash pads and pools

BATON ROUGE - With a heat advisory in effect for the Capitol region, it's important to stay cool!

BREC has free community pools and splash pads open across East Baton Rouge Parish.

Seven splash pads and three community pools are now open. Hours vary by facility.

The splash pads are interactive water play areas with no standing water. Anyone can activate the water-spray features by pressing the activator button in the splash pad.

Pushing the button engages the water system, which runs for approximately 12 minutes before turning off. Pushing the button again will activate the system.

Three free community pools are ALSO available.

City-Brooks, located at 1650 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive, is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Anna T. Jordan, located at 1750 Stilt Street, is open Tuesday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Howell Community Park, located at 5509 Winbourne Avenue, operates swim lessons only.

Pets are not allowed in or around any BREC pools or aquatics facilities, except service animals as defined by the ADA. Children entering the splash pads should be watched at all times.